Anupamaa Spoiler Alert September 13: TV show Anupamaa on Star Plus' is all set to leave fans in shock with tonight's episode. While life looked to be on track post Anuj Kapadia's (Gaurav Khanna) entry, things are going to heat up. In the last episode, we saw how Anuj came to the Shah's café and was served Anupamaa's special dish by Anu herself. He was impressed and in a very good mood until Kavya (Madalsa Sharma), Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey), Rakhi Dave (Tassnim Sheikh) and Paritosh (Aashish Mehrotra) arrived and spoilt it all.

Anuj and Anu have great time talking about the good food and Anuj’s bad shayari. The lights are out due to voltage issues but Anu’s idea to place candles on every table lends a cozy, romantic mood to the ambience. Just when the two are laughing and chatting, Vanraj-Kavya and others arrive. They witness the chemistry between Anuj and Anupamaa and while Vanraj is seen seething with anger, Paritosh is uncomfortable as well. To top this, Rakhi Dave further taunts about this ‘gehra yaarana’ and questions if it will just stay at friendship.

Anupamaa had already asked Anuj to stay back post his food is over since Vanraj and Kavya were expected to arrive. And as soon as she notices them, she sees the look on Vanraj’s face and realizes that he is angry. Later, after meeting everyone and exchanging pleasantries, Anuj asks Anupamaa to show him her dance academy. She leads him towards the academy from the café when Paritosh in a rude tone says, ‘koi zaroorat nahin hai’. He has a heated argument with Anuj, over his closeness with his mother Anupamaa.

Anuj, who has been so sweet with everyone and come across as the perfect man, shows that he cannot have anyone disrespect him. When Paritosh asks him to get out of the café and their lives, Anuj readily leaves and threatens that there will be no business deal now and he will not buy their property and will not let anyone else also buy it.

With this, all dreams that Vanraj and Kavya had about their business, and about getting out of their financial crises will go kaput. Will Anuj stick to his threat? Will he be angry and upset with the Shahs after how Paritosh behaved? Or has he done it only to teach Paritosh a lesson? Will Anuj's bond with Anupamaa help mend things now and make the very practical Anuj make an emotional decision and forgive Paritosh? We will get answers to all these questions after tonight's episodes. Watch Anupamaa on Star Plus from Monday to Saturday at 10 pm and stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates on your favourite show.