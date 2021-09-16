Anupamaa spoiler alert September 16 upcoming episode: Major drama and twists have become the order of the day on Star Plus’ show Anupamaa. In the last episode, we saw how Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Paritosh (Aashish Mehrotra) discuss how Anupmaa (Rupali Ganguly) doesn’t deserve the business deal Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) has offered her and they device a plan to discourage her from accepting the offer. On the other hand, Baa has also made it very clear to Anupamaa that she should say ‘no’ to Anuj. While Anupamaa has been excited about the offer, the family’s reactions have worried her and kind of broken her down. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: SHOCKING TWISTS to unfold in tonight’s episode of top TV shows

But Devika's timely intervention, where she made Anupamaa see sense and accept the reality of her relationships that she holds so dear, makes her choose herself and what she really wants. While Vanraj, Kavya, Baa and Paritosh are all oblivious of what Anupmaa will finally do, and are sure that once again she will bow down to pressure, she shocks all.

When everyone is in the sitting room and having rasgollas, Vanraj wonders 'mithai kis khushi mein' and Anupamaa declares it is in her 'partnership ki khushi mein'. This leaves everyone shocked and disgruntled.

Vanraj gets very angry on Anupamaa going against him. And this is not all, Baa will get irked further by Anu’s decision. Thankfully, Anupamaa has support from Kinjal, Samar, Pakhi, Babuji and Devika which will give her the strength to walk this difficult path.

Meanwhile, Vanraj and Kavya will also fight over this. Kavya will feel irritated over Vanraj’s frustration about the offer Anupamaa has got. And she will question Vanraj about why he has such an issue with anu Anu and Anuj since she is not his wife anymore. Vanraj will get irked further by these insinuations by Kavya and this will lead to arguments between the two.

All in all, the Shah Parivar is going to undergo a lot of stress as Anupamaa embarks on a new journey in her life. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we take you along this new chapter in your favourite TV show character’s life.