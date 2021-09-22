Anupamaa Spoiler Alert September 22: Drama he drama hoga in the next few episodes of Anupamaa. But in tonight’s episode (Wednesday), we will see some major twists in the show which audience cannot miss! To make things more exciting we tell you the 5 highlights to look forward to. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: SHOCKING TWISTS to unfold in tonight’s episode of top TV shows

Vanraj and Anuj face off

There have been undercurrents of animosity between Vanraj Shah (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) since a while, but finally we will see them get into a war of words where they made themselves clear to each other ki ladaai takkar ki hai and no one will back down.

Anuj understands Anupamaa

The Shahs are at Anuj's home for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and Vanraj and Paritosh land there too after Anuj himself calls and invites them over. However, there will be an arm-wrestling match between the two and while Anuj and Vanraj are both strong contenders, Anuj will deliberately lose the game. He spots Anupamaa getting upset and worked up by this juvenile act by Vanraj and therefore Anuj relents and gives up, just to see Anupamaa heave a sigh of relief.

Anupamaa and Anuj romance

After the Ganapati festivities, Anuj will reveal that he and Anupamaa will have to go to Mumbai for a work assignment. Babuji gives them permission, much to the shock of Vanraj and Kavya. Once in Mumbai, Anu will feel liberated. She’s got a good change, away from the family and their taunts. There will be some beautiful moments that Anuj and Anupamaa will share as they take a walk on the beach in Mumbai. This will surely be a treat for MaAn fans.

Vanraj and Kavya clash over AK

Kavya has been very clear with Vanraj and told him that his issues are just due to his ego and that his actions are turning into his own loss. Their clashes over AK will only get uglier. Kavya is hell bent on becoming thicker friends with Anuj while Vanraj hates the sight or even the mere mention of him.

Baa understands Anupamaa

Finally, after so many weeks of being against Anupamaa taunting her and doubting all her actions, Baa will finally start understanding Anupamaa. With this, team Anu will get one more ally stronger.