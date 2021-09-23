Anupamaa spoiler alert September 23: The upcoming episode of Star Plus’ show Anupamaa will be a treat for all fans, especially those who dig MaAn. Take a look at Top 5 highlights to watch out for in Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna and Madalsa Sharma’s show. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna aka Anupamaa-Anuj’s chemistry in these pictures will make you root for #MaAn

Anupamaa’s befitting retort to Baa and Vanraj

Anupamaa is all set to head to Mumbai on a business trip with Anuj Kapadia. Vanraj and Baa are not able to digest this fact. They both tell Anu to cancel her plan and also taunt her about going out with a 'paraya mard'. However, Anupamaa gives them a befitting reply and tells them that she is well capable of handling and protecting herself and so they do not have to take any tension or give any hard time for the same. She shuts down Vanraj like a boss and this scene will be one to watch out for in tonight's episode.

Anupamaa’s dreams come true

Anupamaa is excited about her trip to Mumbai and she reveals to Babuji the reason. Anu says that she always harbored two dreams in her heart – 1) to see the beach and 2) fly in an airplane. And thanks to Anuj, both her dreams are coming true. Anu is in a happy state of mind as she goes to sleep, with anticipation of the next day.

Anuj Kapadia’s special gesture

Anuj knows that Anupamaa has taken a big and bold decision by stepping out of the house, her city and go on this work trip. He ensures that Anupamaa has a great time and is at ease. He plans something special for Anupamaa which will win her heart. MaAn fans will be left with a smile plastered on their faces.

Anupamaa’s heart goes aflutter

While we all know what Anuj feels for Anupamaa, during this trip to Mumbai, it will be the first time that Anu will take a moment to appreciate the entry of Anuj Kapadia in her life. She will feel thankful and happy that he is around. This may be just the start of Anu seeing Anuj in a different light.

Taunts and more taunts

While Anupamaa has had a great time in Mumbai, little does she know that a storm awaits her when she gets back home. Vanraj and Baa, instigated by Kavya are waiting attack her with their most brutal and choicest of words. Will all their taunts break Anupamaa’s happy high?