Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Anu INSULTS Vanraj like never before; Malvika rectifies her mistake and returns Anuj's wealth

Anupamaa starring , , and others is one of the highest TRP raking shows on Television currently. Fans are immensely in love with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna). Their chemistry is something that draws viewers to the show. Now, Anu is all set to take a plunge and have a new beginning. She has already confessed her love for Anuj and is willing to marry him. All of this she will reveal during her birthday party.

Anuj along with Shah family members will organise birthday bash for Anupamaa. She will be supremely happy. However, Vanraj will try to play a spoil sport. He will stop Anupamaa at the door and try to insult her. But, he'll be the one who will get insulted instead. Anupamaa will call him a loser and describe him to be the worst person in the world. Not paying much heed to his comments, Anu will savagely enter the home to enjoy the birthday party. Later, she will inform Shah family that she has decided to marry Anuj.

Meanwhile, Malvika will realise that she wronged her brother Anuj and will transfer all his wealth back to him. Anuj who had gone bankrupt a few weeks ago will once again become a millionaire.

Another twist that we will see in Anupamaa is that Kavya will faint during Anupamaa's birthday bash. It will then be revealed that she is pregnant.