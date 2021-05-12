Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Will Vanraj be able to change Anupamaa's decision to take divorce?

Anupamaa has been doing well on the TRP charts. The show gets better with each passing episode. As per the latest story, Vanraj and Anupamaa's divorce secret has been revealed by Kavya in front of everyone during Samar and Nandini's roka ceremony. Vanraj gets angry on Kavya for spoiling everyone's mood and tells her that he will not leave Anupamaa. Vanraj also screams at Kavya revealing that he does not want to marry her. While the other family members try to convince Anupamaa not to get divorced. Vanraj's harsh words hurt Kavya and she tries to commit suicide. However, Anupamaa saves her and asks her not to think of it again. Kavya tells her that she loves Vanraj and that she tried to end her life because Vanraj has refused to marry her. Anupamaa assures Kavya that she will divorce Vanraj and he will marry Kavya. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly REVEALS what makes playing Anupamaa so special and it's something most women can relate to!

Anupamaa asks Vanraj to divorce her and marry Kavya. In the upcoming episodes, we will see that before Anupamaa and Vanraj will officially be divorced, but before that happens Vanraj tries to tell Anupamaa all that he has in his heart and makes one last plea. When Anupamaa was all emotional remembering the time she has spent with Vanraj and the family, she realises that after the divorce it won't be her family anymore. Vanraj then comes to talk to her and requests her to listen to him. He requests her to postpone the divorce for the time being or till she gets better. He tells her that she should consider the current situation of the family - they don't know whether Pakhi has come out of her depression or not, and Samar-Nandini's engagement is also scheduled to happen.

He also tells her that this won't go down well with Anupamaa's mother and brother and they will definitely think bad of the Shahs as they left Anupamaa alone when she needed them the most. Vanraj was hoping that this would make her postpone the divorce, and he became sure once Anupamaa hugged him. But the next day, when Kavya questions her about it, Anupamaa tells her that she is going forward with the divorce.