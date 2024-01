Anupamaa: The Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer show has currently captivated viewers attention. The current storyline has captured the attention of viewers, with the previous episode leaving Anupama in shock upon seeing Toshu's irresponsible behaviour towards his wife and daughter. Now, in the upcoming episode, fans of Maan can rejoice as their favourite couple is finally going to meet after five long years. Also Read - Anupamaa: Paras Kalnawat, Muskan Bamne or Anagha Bhosale? Madalsa Sharma names the co-star she misses the most, says 'I lost my best friend' [Exclusive]

Anupamaa Spoiler: Anu and Anuj finally meet after five years

In the next episode, Kavya decides to send Maahi back to the hostel due to Vanraj's behaviour. However, Maahi pleads with Kavya not to send her away, and promises to be a good girl. Seeing Maahi's emotional plea, Kavya becomes upset. Meanwhile, Kinjal is attending a work call while keeping a watchful eye on her daughter Pari, who is feeling unwell. Toshu is not concerned about his daughter's condition and is busy playing video games. Anuj and Yashdeep meet at a cafe and discuss love. Anuj recites a poem, and Yashdeep expresses his desire to find someone special. Anupama enters the cafe to meet Yashdeep and is surprised to see Anuj there. Anuj is also taken aback to see the love of his life after five years.

Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj and Anupama's past get exposed in front of Yashdeep?

The upcoming episodes are sure to be filled with drama and suspense as Anuj and Anupama finally reunite. Will the duo reconcile, or will they act like strangers in front of Yashdeep? Will Yashdeep find out about Anupama's past? The fans of the show are eagerly waiting to find out what happens next.