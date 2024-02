Anupamaa Spoiler: The Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer show has successfully captivated the audience's attention. The current storyline intriguingly hints at the possibility of MaAn's reunion. Despite promising his daughter Aadhya not to remember Anu, Anuj decides to secretly meet his love. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness how Anu finally agrees to a private meeting with Anuj. However, Shruti remains oblivious to MaAn's rendezvous and grows suspicious when Anuj fabricates a professional commitment, masking his true intent of meeting Anu. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anu termed as 'Bojh' by Toshu; shocked Yashdeep vows to protect her?

Anupamaa Spoiler

In the past episodes, you witnessed Vanraj finally allowing Dimpy to reopen the dance academy with the condition that he will manage the admissions for both students and teachers. Dimpy readily agrees to Vanraj's condition. In the upcoming episode, Toshu and Kinjal once again find themselves in a heated argument. Pari abruptly wakes up from her sleep and scolds her parents, expressing that it's better for them to drop her at her dadi's place if they want to fight so much. Realizing their mistake, Kinjal and Toshu apologize to Pari. Also Read - Anupamaa: When Rupali Ganguly thought she wouldn't be cast by Rajan Shahi due to her 'unprofessional behaviour'

Anupamaa Spoiler: Anu finally agrees to meet Anuj in private

Anuj (Gaurav Khanna ) pays a visit to Spice N Chutney accompanied by Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal) to meet Anu. Shruti, introducing Anuj as her fiancé, inadvertently breaks Anu's (Rupali Ganguly )heart. After Shruti departs, Anuj, seeking a private conversation, requests Anu to meet him. Yashdeep, also present, inadvertently overhears the entire conversation between Anu and Anuj. Initially reluctant, Anu eventually agrees to meet Anuj in private.

Anupamaa Spoiler: Will Shruti catch Anu, Anuj red-handed?

Hours before meeting Anuj, Anu seeks Yashdeep's advice on whether she is making the right decision. Yashdeep, mindful of the personal nature of the situation, refrains from passing judgment on what is right or wrong in matters between two individuals. Despite uncertainty, Anu expresses that her heart believes it's the right thing to do and leaves to meet Anuj. On the other hand, Anuj fabricates a reason to Shruti, mentioning a personal meeting. Though suspicious, Shruti chooses to ignore her feelings.

Subsequently, Anuj arrives to meet Anu. Is this MaAn's final encounter? Will Anu and Anuj give their love another chance, or will they part ways forever? The upcoming episodes promise to keep ardent viewers hooked to their television screens.