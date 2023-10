Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa’s interesting twists are getting all the attention. Anupamaa and Vanraj want justice for their son Samar. However, they are fighting against a big man, Suresh Rathore and his son Sonu who killed Samar. Suresh Rathore has threatened the Shahs and the Kapadias and hence Toshu, Adhik have decided not to give statements against Sonu. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and other Top 10 TV shows upcoming twist

Anupamaa and Vanraj now only have Anuj supporting them. Vanraj had blamed Anuj for Samar's death and Anupamaa has not been talking to him. #MaAn fans have been upset with Anupamaa for leaving Anuj alone at this moment.

Devika returns to support Anupamaa

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see that Devika has returned and will now help Anupamaa in Samar's death case. Devika will inform them that she was in Japan for work and has now returned to punish Suresh and Sonu.

Anupamaa will inform Devika that Toshu and Adhik have backed off and hence their case is weak. Devika will plan to meet other witnesses who were there in the club and make them give statements against Sonu.

Malti Devi asks Anuj not to give any statements against Sonu

Malti Devi will force Anuj to not give any statement as his life can be in danger. But Anuj will strictly ask her not to advice him on this. He will be happy to see Devika back. Anupamaa and Devika will inform Anuj about their further plans.

A stranger will be seen at the Shah house trying to shoot Baa and Bapuji when Vanraj will jump in between. However, it will not be a real gun shot but a dart with a warning message from Suresh.

Pakhi slams Anupamaa and Devika

Romil will come up with an idea about using social media to bring the truth about Suresh and Sonu out. Romil says he will help out in this matter and Pakhi slams Anupamaa, Devika for bringing in Romil in the matter.

Devika and Anupamaa will slam Pakhi for making Romil a coward like her. Pakhi will hit back at Anupamaa and ask her to stop being stubborn as it is spoiling everyone’s life.

Further we will see that Anuj will inform Anupamaa that the court date has come and they just have one day. Anupamaa prays and later Anuj tells her that he will always be with her no matter what.

Anupamaa finally spends some happy moments with Anuj when Suresh comes there. He will taunt Anupamaa of romancing her husband while she recently lost her son.

Anuj is the only witness in this case and it seems Suresh has some evil plans against him. Anupamaa recently lost its number 1 spot on the TRP charts and this is a big story in Entertainment news.