Anupamaa Spoiler: The Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer show has successfully captivated the audience's hearts with its intriguing storyline. The Rajan Shahi show has also received thumbs up from viewers, dominating the TRP charts by securing the number one spot. In the previous episodes, you witnessed how Anu finally meets her Choti, aka Aadhya. Aadhya warns her to stay away from her family, including Anuj and Shruti. In the upcoming episodes, you will see Shruti finally introducing Anuj as her fiancé to Anu, leaving the latter heartbroken.

Anupamaa Spoiler: Anu gets heartbroken as Shruti introduces Anuj as her fiancé

In the previous episodes, Aadhya and Anuj had a big fight related to Anu. While Aadhya is furious that, despite her repeated requests, Anuj still called Anu, Anuj tried to make her understand that he cannot completely forget his first and only love. Aadhya now fears that due to Anu, Shruti and Anuj's relationship might jeopardize, and hence she decides to visit Spice N Chutney restaurant where Anu works. Aadhya bashes Anu for ruining her childhood and how she is now interfering between Anuj and Shruti, who will soon get married. Anu breaks down as she gets to know that Aadhya is her Choti. She tries to hug Aadhya, but the latter pushes her away and leaves the venue.

In the upcoming episodes, Shruti will reach Spice N Chutney restaurant along with Anuj. She formally introduces Anuj as her fiancé to Anu. Anu is heartbroken but chooses to smile and greets Anuj with a heartwarming welcome. As Shruti leaves, Anuj pleads Anu to talk to him once in private, as he wants her to answer some of his long-lasting questions.

Anupamaa Spoiler: Will Anu move on with Yashdeep?

Will Anu adhere to Anuj's request and agree to meet him alone? Will Shruti get to know that Joshi Ben is actually Anuj's first wife? Will Aadhya be successful in making sure that Anu stays away from her life? It is speculated that Anu may decide to have a fake love affair with Yashdeep so that Anuj can move on from her and marry Shruti. The upcoming episodes will definitely make the viewers hooked to their television screens.