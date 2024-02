Anupamaa Spoiler: The Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna-starrer show has successfully managed to win the audience's hearts with its intriguing storyline. The show is currently in the number 1 spot in terms of TRP charts. In the past episodes, you witnessed how Anu finally meets Anuj as Shruti's AK. Although heartbroken, she even congratulates the couple. Anuj insists on meeting Anu; she refuses initially but eventually agrees to meet him. In the upcoming episode, you will witness how Anu reveals her entire past to Yashdeep. On the other hand, Aadhya accuses Anuj of forgetting Shruti's birthday. Also Read - Anupamaa: Harshad Chopda reminds Nehha Pendse that Rupali Ganguly is the perfect Anu at a roundtable; actress' fans shower love [Watch]

Anupamaa Spoiler: Anu reveals her entire past to Yashdeep

Yashdeep already knows that Anuj and Anu have a past. After Anuj forces Anu to meet, Yashdeep is now sure that the duo were deeply connected to each other in the past. Yashdeep tells Anu that usually he doesn't interfere in anyone's personal life, but because of the way things are unfolding, he doesn't have any option left but to ask if she is okay. Anu then reveals what went wrong with her and Anuj. She states that Anuj gave her everything—love, respect, care—but she was unable to handle it as she was too occupied with other relationships. Anu stated that her entire life she has kept sacrificing her dreams and even herself to make sure her loved ones are okay; however, despite all this, she has only learned that she has not done enough. Anu stated that she realized because of her, even Anuj gets dragged into her problems and hence she decided to leave him so that he can live a peaceful life.

Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj, Aadhya plan Shruti's surprise birthday party

Aadhya once again requests Anuj to maintain distance from Anupama. She states that whatever she is doing is to make sure that they live a peaceful life. Aadhya then tells Anuj that for the past 4 years, not even once has he forgotten Shruti's birthday. However, now that Anu has re-entered his life, he forgot that Shruti's birthday is due in a few days. Aadhya then convinces Anuj that they need to throw a surprise birthday party for Shruti.

It would be interesting to see what conversation Anu and Anuj will have once they meet each other alone. Will they decide to reunite or will they part ways forever? The upcoming episodes will definitely hook viewers to the television screen.