Anupamaa spoiler alert: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and other celebs starrer Anupamaa is getting interesting. There is some high-voltage drama in store for the viewers of Anupamaa. We saw how Shruti learned about Anuj and Anupamaa after the former ditched her on her birthday to meet Anu. Shruti wanted to leave Anuj but Aadhya's disappearance brought her back. We also saw how Yashdeep and the rest of the Spice and Chutney staff members cheered on Anu after her showdown with Aadhya. And now, things are going to take a more interesting turn in the upcoming episodes.

Anupamaa: Yashdeep helps out Anu but Paritosh reprimands him

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, we saw Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal) taking away Aadhya from Spice and Chutney, from Anupamaa's place. Anuj is hurt that Anu calls Aadhya his and Shruti's daughter. Now, we will see Anu dealing with another major issue which is about Paritosh being threatened by the goons. Worried, she reaches Kinjal and Paritosh's house. Yashdeep offers to drop her off at Paritosh and Kinjal's home. Also Read - Anupamaa: Parakh Madan confirms entry in the Rupali Ganguly starrer; reveals her character will bring in changes for Anu

Anupamaa: Anu slams Kinjal and Paritosh for disrespecting Yashdeep

Paritosh who has always been targeting Anu and misunderstanding her, yet again questions her behaviour with Yashdeep. We have seen him badmouthing Anu in front of Anuj already. This time, Paritosh aka Toshu will slam Yashdeep himself. He will ask Yashdeep to stay away from Anu and tell him that he and his family will always be there for her. Toshu (Aashish Mehra) gets very disrespectful towards Yashdeep and Anu stops him. Anu will lash out at Toshu and Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) and ask them to get their lives back on track or else she will leave and never see them again. She is done taking care of their mistakes. Anupamaa will lose her cool on Toshu for misbehaving with Toshu. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj to start hating Anu and fall in love with Shruti; will it be an end of MaAn forever?

Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj to try winning back Anupamaa again?

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Anuj meeting Anu (Rupali Ganguly) and Yashdeep (Vaquar Shaikh) in connection with the event. He will ask Yashdeep and Anupamaa to open a stall of their cafe, Spice and Chutney, at the event. Anuj is very much in love with Anu despite their separation. Now, he will be irked by Yashdeep and Anu's closeness. Now, as per the latest updates, we will see Anuj, once again trying to win over Anupamaa. Asking Yashdeep and Anu to open a stall at his event seems like the first step.

However, there are other hurdles. Shruti's parents are coming over to fix the wedding date of Shruti and Anuj. How will he tackle them? Will he come clean or go ahead with the wedding?