Anupamaa Spoiler: The Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer show is winning accolades with its interesting storyline. Currently, it is shown that Anu has decided not to be bound by any relationship and hence has clearly stated to Shruti that she will not come back into Anuj's life no matter what. In the previous episodes, it was shown how Shruti leaves home and Aadhya gets furious over Anuj for once again allowing Anu to disrupt their lives. In the upcoming episode, Anu will decide to once again start her career as a dancer. Toshu will be seen questioning Yashdeep's fondness for Anu.

In the previous episode, Pakhi tells Vanraj that she wants to get married to Toshu. Vanraj gives her a stern warning and states that if she thinks of marrying Toshu again, the consequences will be extremely bad. On the other hand, Vanraj offers Baa and Bapuji to visit America along with him, which means there's a huge possibility that Anu will meet her Baa and Bapuji after five long years. Shruti leaves Anuj and Aadhya after she learns that Anuj never loved her. Aadhya panics and tells Anuj to make sure he brings back Shruti.

Toshu questions his mother about her relationship with Yashdeep

In the upcoming episodes, Shruti finally comes back as she can't see Aadhya in a miserable state. Anuj apologizes to Shruti and informs her that he never befriended her just for Aadhya's sake. Anuj tells Shruti that he really liked her as a person. This is the first time in the show that Anuj will be expressing his fondness for Shruti. On the other hand, Yashdeep and the entire staff of Spice N Chutney motivate Anu to relive her dream of becoming a dancer. Anu finally decides to start her career as a dancer. Meanwhile, Toshu spots Anu and Yashdeep together. Toshu, in a very rude manner, questions Yashdeep if he shows the same concern to every female employee as he does towards Anu. Toshu's question makes Yashdeep and Anu uncomfortable.

Will Anu give back to Toshu for asking such a derogatory question? Will Yashdeep question himself for his growing fondness towards Anu? The upcoming episodes are certainly going to be very exciting and high on drama.