The new twists and turns in Anupamaa are leaving the fans excited and how. In today's episode, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) gets extremely emotional biding due to Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) and her granddaughter Pari as they come to visit her secretly without informing Toshu (Aashish Mehrotra) her son who doesn't want to meet her. Later Deepu (Vaquar Shaikh) comes and consoles her and she has a massive breakdown after having a heart-to-heart conversation with him. On the other hand, Anuj thinks about his conversation with Devika where she asks him to leave Anupamaa alone. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey reacts to Vanraj getting hate in the new track; says 'I am glad...'

Anu who is seen having a good time in her restaurant feels something wrong as there is some burning smell coming around, later she notices the huge fire breaking down in the restaurant and she panics and makes a call to Deepu and informs him about the fire. Anu tries to save the restaurant as that is her only living space but fails. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) feels that Anu is in trouble and starts screaming in his sleep to save his Anupamaa. Aadhya and Shruti get extremely worried about seeing Anuj in this state. Aadhya angrily curses Anu seeing her father in a terrible state. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Yashdeep falls in love with Anu; will Anuj confront her or marry Shruti?

Deepu manages to save Anu's life and takes her to his home, where Beeji is thankful to god that Anu is out of danger.

Oh..I'm feeling bad for shurti...she the one who look bechari here..two man fall & waiting for ANU ❤️?

In the upcoming episode, Anu is back in her senses and tells Beeji she cannot stay in their house, to which Beeji reprimands and tells her this is her order and request. Meanwhile, Anuj and Shruti (Sukriti Kandpal) reach Spice and Chutney restaurant, where they learn that the restaurant has been temporarily shut down due to a huge fire outbreak. Anuj once again gets restless to find his Anupamaa as he is sure Joshi Ben is Anu. In the latest promo, it is shown how Deepu is slowly falling for Anu, Anuj and Deepu have a conversation where both Anu and Anuj meet.

