Anupamaa Spoiler: The Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer show has captivated audience attention with its interesting storyline. In the previous episodes, we witnessed how Anuj has finally chalked out a plan to meet Joshi Ben in order to find out if she is Anupama. Spice N Chutney, the restaurant for which Anupama works, will have their stall at a food event hosted by Anuj's company and that's how the reunion of Maan will happen. Now, in the upcoming episode, you will see how Kinjal reaches Yashdeep's house and requests Anupama to move in with her and Pari.

Anupamaa Spoiler: Anu to stay with Kinjal and Pari

Kinjal gets to know that the restaurant where Anupama used to stay has closed temporarily due to a fire mishap. She inquires about Anupama and finds out that her mother-in-law is staying in Yashdeep's house. Kinjal reaches Yashdeep's house and meets Anupama. She asks Anupama about her well-being and later requests to move in with her and Pari. Kinjal says that Pari is extremely happy in her dadi's presence and hence it would be great if everyone can live together. Anupama, however, says no, thinking about Toshu as he definitely won't be happy with her presence. Kinjal tells Anupama not to think about Toshu and just move in with her.

Anupamaa Spoiler: Shruti tells Anuj to get closure on his past

Shruti explains to Anuj that it's high time he moves on from his past. She informs Anuj that she is not jealous of his first love as she understands the complexities of the heart. Shruti, however, says now that she and Anuj are going to get married, it's important for the latter to move on from his past to begin a new life. Will Anupama move in with Kinjal and Pari? Will Anuj start a new chapter of love with Shruti by moving on from Anupama? The upcoming episodes will definitely hook the audience by their television screens.