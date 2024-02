Anupamaa show begins with Anu (Rupali Ganguly) remembering Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and she imagines her mom Kanta Ben where she opens her heart out to her, she tells her mom that she is unhappy with her life, especially after seeing the past all over gain. And wants to end her life. Anu wants Anuj and Aadhya to be happy with Shruti and want to live alone. While Kanta Ben tells her that life will not work according to her, she has to be open about everything in life and she needs to stop controlling everything. Also Read - Shakti Arora, Nehha Pendse, Fahmaan Khan and other stars who regret rejecting big roles in popular TV shows

Shruti (Sukriti Kandpal) spoils the surprise for a party planned by Anuj and Aadhya, where Aadhya makes a special tiara for Shruti, Shruti insists Anuj and Aadhya cut the cake along with them as they both are her lifelines. Aadhya (Aura Bhatnagar) gives a shocker saying that from next year she will cut the cake as Mrs Kapadia. And then forces Anuj to spend the entire day with Shruti as it's her birthday. Anuj thinks about how he has promised Aadhya to spend his entire day with Shruti.

Dimpy enters her dance academy and cannot keep calm over her excitement. Titu surprises Dimpy and gives her a special surprise by gifting her a nameplate of her name to put outside the dance academy. Dimpy is overwhelmed with all the support from Titu.

Anupamaa waits to meet Anuj and thinks about her conversation with Anuj, where she asks Yashdeep(Vaquar Shaikh) if she is doing the right thing, but he refuses to make any comment. She opens his heart out to him confronting that she is having a little battle between her mind and her heart. Anu says that it's not easy to meet Anuj and relive the past.

In the upcoming promo, you see Anuj telling Shruti that he has important work and leaves her in the middle of their date. While Anupamaa seeks Kanhaji's blessings before netting Anuj.

Watch the video of Anupamaa.