Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa took a big leap recently. Anupamaa is now in America living her own life alone. She works at a restaurant and has her own YouTube channel. Anuj stays with Choti Anu who is Aadhya now. They also stay in America with Shruti in their life. Anuj is engaged to Shruti and Aadhya wants them to get married soon as she has seen Anupamaa in America and wants her to be away from their life. Anupamaa is not aware of Anuj being Shruti's fiance. Shruti likes Anupamaa and is her friend now but she is not aware of her past with Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa: Vaquar Shaikh makes smashing entry as Anupamaa turns saviour for the cafe [View Pics]

Anuj also sees Anupamaa but is not sure if it was her. However, Aadhya asks him to promise her that he will never bring Anupamaa back in his life. Anuj also decides to forget the past and move forward with Shruti who is taking a lot of efforts to keep them happy. Also Read - Anupamaa: Not Rupali Ganguly, Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi misses THIS co-actor the most post quitting

Anupamaa on the other hand will meet another man. There will be Yashdeep entering Anupamaa's life. As per reports, Yashdeep is Anuj's step-brother and he will fall in love with Anupamaa. Actor Vaquar Shaikh has entered the show as Yashdeep.

Anuj and Shruti's wedding preparations begin?

In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, we will see that Anuj will decide to get married to Shruti soon. Shruti's parents will arrive for her wedding. The preparations for their wedding will start. Shruti will invite Anupamaa to cook for her parents and that is where Anupamaa and Anuj will meet.

Anupamaa will be hurt to know Anuj is getting married. She will also become friends with Yashdeep by that time and will share the truth with him about Anuj. She will vent out her feelings in front of Yashdeep.

While Anuj decides to get married to Shruti, will Anupamaa also move ahead with Yashdeep? Anupamaa also stars Sukirti Kandpal, Aurra Bhatnagar, Trishaan Shah, Dishi Duggal, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nishi Saxena, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh and others.