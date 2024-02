Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) once again meet at the restaurant and this time Anuj is Shruti’s (Sukriti Kandpal) fiancée while Anu is Yashdeep’s (Vaquar Shaikh) employee. The relationship dynamics between Anuj and Anupamaa have been changed but one thing is intact and that is their eternal love for each other. MaAn fans are right now heartbroken to see them separated and are only praying they get back together. In today’s episode, Anuj is seen getting extremely desperate to talk to Anu, while she asks him to stop being so desperate as he has already moved on in his personal life and she is trying too. Also Read - Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin Verma's wedding anniversary posts will melt your hearts; fans call AshRup the perfect jodi

BollywoodLife brings latest entertainment news, TV News and OTT News.

Anuj refuses to listen to Anu and tells her that he beats to talk to her and has a few questions that he needs an answer for. Anuj holds Anu's hands while she continues to have an emotional breakdown, Yashdeep intervenes and he tells Anuj to stop forcing himself on his employee. Anupamaa runs away from Anuj and continues to weep while Anuj leaves the restaurant without getting an answer from Anu.

Yes he has nothing to lose

He has his daughter and he's getting married soon

So nothing will lose if he comes back to hate her in her life again That's how selfish he is

He thinks only about himself and his satisfaction … #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/uDRORLt65c — ☾⋆ (@eeessoe) February 7, 2024

What an episode..jst wow.. Speechless ??#Gaurup you both are the best... Kuch Kuch hota hai

Kabhi alvida na kehna... And #MaAn uff uff uff❤️❤️?? Mr Deepu and Anu scene cherry on the cake.. ? Dkp why you so unfair... ? Kanhaji dhyan rakhjo ?#Anupamaa #Anujkapadia pic.twitter.com/NQ4sA48uOt — Edits_by_Avani♥️ (@ravalavi) February 7, 2024

Aadhya (Aura Bhatnagar)confronts to Anuj that she met Anupamaa and told him about his marriage with Shruti and we do not need her back in our lives. Anuj loses his call over Aadhya and wonder if she might be sent back to Aashram.

In the upcoming episode, Anu decides to meet Anuj after so much persuasion and MaAn fans cannot wait to see what's going to happen next. Will Shruti know Joshi Ben is only Anupamaa, will she and the difference between Aadhya and Anu, or will turn into a vamp and start planning and plotting against Anupamaa?