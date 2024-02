Anupamaa Spoiler: The Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer show has successfully captivated audience attention. The complexities of relationships in the Rajan Shahi show are keeping viewers hooked to their television screens. In the previous episode, you witnessed how Shruti, who left home after breaking ties with Anuj, returns for the sake of Aadhya. Anuj once again apologizes to Shruti for breaking her heart. Now, in the upcoming episode, Anuj's jealousy of Anu and Yashdeep's growing closeness becomes evident. Meanwhile, the arrival of Shruti's parents will bring more drama to the Sudhanshu Panday starrer show. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rumours of tiff between Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna are FAKE; here's what we know

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa: Is Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia quitting the show? Here's what we know

Anupamaa Spoiler

In the previous episode, you witnessed how Anu saves Aadhya. Anu also gives an earful to Aadhya after the young girl insults her. She tells Aadhya that the world will not revolve the way she wants. Anu also advises Aadhya to be like a kid and not interfere in the matters of elders. Anuj comes to take Aadhya back home. Anu tells Anuj and Shruti to take their daughter home. Upon hearing this, Anuj is shocked. Anu also tells Anuj to make his daughter understand that she has not come between anyone's love story. Anuj understands that Aadhya has misbehaved with Anu and hence she is reacting harshly. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Anupamaa bashes Choti aka Aadhya; says she won’t tolerate her attitude and has nothing to do with her papa Anuj Kapadia

Trending Now

Anuj becomes jealous of Anu and Yashdeep's closeness

In the upcoming episode, Anuj is in dilemma. After Aadhya's incident, he now fears that if he thinks or meets Anu, his daughter will once again take a wrong step. Later, Anuj meets Yashdeep and Anu for a professional commitment. The trio is sitting when the waiter comes with three cups of coffee. Yashdeep takes the first cup and gives it to Anu. Anuj becomes jealous seeing Yashdeep's fondness for his ex-wife. He informs Yashdeep and Anu that he wants to revive their professional commitment and wants Spice N Chutney to open a food stall in his event. Once Anuj reaches home, Aadhya, who seems extremely happy, hugs him. Aadhya informs Anuj that Shruti's parents are arriving to start the marriage preparations and how they will first fix a wedding date. Hearing Aadhya, Anuj is shocked.

Will Shruti's parents' arrival pave the way for the wedding track of Shruti and Anuj? Will Anuj confront Yashdeep and Anu about their growing closeness? The upcoming episodes are certainly going to be filled with loads of interesting drama.