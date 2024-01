Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) meet after 5 years and they both have claimed to move on in their lives but are stuck in their relationship. And today's episode was all about MAan. Anuj finally gets to meet Anupamaa and he is overwhelmed seeing her in the USA. Anuj cannot believe that his Anu is in America and confesses that he feels that she is around. Anuj breaks down and tells Anu why she left him and questions that every relationship has fights but walking away is not a solution. Anu tells him that she realised that her past affected their relationship and even his trying to take the constant burden left him restless hence she parted ways with him only for his happiness. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Abhira and Armaan to reunite Anu, Anuj in America?

Anuj sarcastically laughs at Anupamaa's claims that she left him for his happiness and breaks down bends on his knees hugs and asks why doesn't she understand that he loves her immensely and cannot stay without her. Anu and Anuj this meeting has brought the MAan fans hope that they might be back soon. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming spoiler: Aadhya's panic attack, mentally unstable Samar comes back and more interesting twists in the show

Anuj even invites Anu to his wedding with Shruti (Sukriti Kandpal) and angrily tells her that he is giving her double Khushi and asks her if she will come to his wedding. Anu tells him that she will only come for his happiness. Indeed this reunion was much needed, but is it a dream sequence or reality, watch Anupamaa to know this twist.

