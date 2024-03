Anupamaa upcoming twists: Gear up for a high-voltage drama in Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show. Toshu is going to commit a serious crime in order to save his skin from the thugs that are behind him and his family in the US. However, Anupamaa will unwittingly pay the price for her son's crimes. A major twist has been introduced by the makers to fetch in more TRPs, it seems. Viewers are hooked though. And in the middle of it all, we will get to see some MaAn scenes too.

Anupamaa spoiler: Anuj to pick Anu over Shruti?

Well, we all know how much Anuj loves Anupamaa. He waited for her for 26 years. They got married and there have been differences between them due to their familial relationships. However, they always found a way out together. MaAn went separate ways after Choti Anu felt Anu would never prioritize her over her first family, the Shahs. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) picked Choti Anu over Anupamaa. The latter left them and everything behind to settle in the US. However, neither Shahs nor Anuj or Choti Anu aka Aadhya could stay away from Anu. Aadhya hates Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) more than ever. She wants Anuj to settle down with Shruti, his living partner. Another major twist has been introduced by the makers wherein Shruti's parents die in a plane crash.

Now, Anuj is organizing an event wherein Anupamaa has set up a stall of the cafe she works at, Spice and Chutney at the event. In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Aadhya calling Anuj for help. However, Anuj chooses to stay at the event and help her remotely.

At the same time, Toshu (Aashish Mehrotra) steals expensive jewellery at the event as the goons threaten to kill his daughter. The police promptly arrive and search everyone. The necklace is found in Anu's bag. In the next episode of Anupamaa, we will see Anu getting arrested. She gets anxiety and panic attacks after being placed in jail. Anuj and Yashdeep (Vaquar Shaikh) rush to bail out Anupamaa.

Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj's decision to create a rift between him and Aadhya?

What will happen if Aadhya learns about Anuj rushing to save Anu after her arrest but not coming to Shruti's rescue when she is extremely low and unconscious? Though the two incidents do not happen at the same time, they happen on the same day. We all know that Aadhya wants Anuj and Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal) to marry and she seems too intent on making that turn into a reality. Aadhya has made Anuj promise to not let Anupamaa re-enter their lives. How will Aadhya react to seeing Anuj's concern and love for Anu over Shruti? Will this create a rift between the father-daughter duo?