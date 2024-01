Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is always the talk of the town. The show has been loved ever since it began and it was on the top of TRP charts. However, since a few weeks we saw the show on the second spot on the TRP charts. Recently, the show went through a big leap and Anupamaa is now in America. She is working as a waitress at a restaurant and also has her own YouTube channel with many followers. She is popular as Joshi ben known for her Kathiawadi recipes. Anuj is also in America with choti Anu who is now called Aadhya. Shruti is the new girl in Anuj's life and they are engaged as well. Shruti is a fan of Anupamaa's cooking. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anu to do the unimaginable for ex-husband Anuj; Devika to give her strength?

Recently, we saw Shruti invited Anupamaa to cook for Aadhya's party. She was seen cooking some special Gujarati food and Aadhya was shocked to see her. She somehow wanted Anupamaa to leave so that Anuj does not see her. Anupamaa dances at the party and Aadhya remembers her past with Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa Exclusive: Chandni Bhagwanani reveals why she was hesitant about replacing Muskan Bamne as Pakhi

Anuj to meet with an accident?

She gets panic attacks and Anuj rushes her but he fails to meet Anupamaa. Later, we also see him speaking about Aadhya's past to Shruti and she asks him who is Anupamaa. In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, we will see Anupamaa stuck in traffic when Anuj sees her. He will get shocked seeing his Anupamaa in America. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Anuj breaks down and admits he cannot live without Anu, will he let go of Aadhya to get her back?

Trending Now

He will run behind Anupamaa's taxi and will meet with an accident. Anupamaa will also see him and rush him to the hospital. Aadhya and Shruti will also come there when Aadhya will blame Anupamaa of spoiling their life.

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

Talking about the new entries in Anupamaa, we saw Sukirti Kandpal, Aurra Bhatnagar, Trishaan Shah, Dishi Duggal, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot in the show post leap.