Anupamaa Spoiler: The Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer show has captivated the audience attention with its interesting storyline. In the previous episode, Kinjal requested Anu to stay with her and Pari. Anu refused, stating that Toshu would not like her presence in his home. Anuj is happy as Spice N Chutney will participate in the food festival conducted by him so that he can finally figure out if Joshi Ben is his Anupama. In the upcoming episode, you will see Toshu misbehaving with his mother upon seeing her in his house. Also, Anuj and Yashdeep meet and discuss love

Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj meets Yashdeep

In the upcoming epiosde, Titu finally leaves the Shah house, and Dimpi gets emotional, wondering why his absence hurts her. Beeji expresses her concern about Anupama, and wonders if Anupama's husband knows about her whereabouts. Yashdeep requests Beeji not to ask about her past unless she wants to discuss it upfront. Later, Anuj and Yashdeep meet at a cafe, where they reminisce about love. Anuj talks about his love for Anupama and recites a poem dedicated to her, while Yashdeep says he wishes if someone could be in his life too.

Anupamaa Spoiler: Toshu removes Anu from his house

Anupama is still adamant about her decision to not move to Toshu's house. However, on Kinjal's request, she visits her. Upon reaching, she gets to know the hardship Kinjal is facing, as Toshu has become extremely irresponsible. As Anupama and Kinjal are having a heartfelt conversation, a drunk Toshu arrives and loses his cool on seeing his mother. Anupama gives Toshu a piece of her mind, telling him that his daughter is not feeling well, and instead of taking care of her, he has arrived drunk. Toshu gets irritated and asks his mother to leave immediately. He also hands over money to Anupama stating that this is her cab's fare. Seeing his son's behavior, Anupama breaks down.

What will happen when Anuj and Anupama finally meet? Will Anupama shift to Toshu's house? The upcoming episodes will definitely make sure that viewers are hooked to their television screens.