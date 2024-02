Anupamaa fans can expect more twists and turns. On the show, Anupamaa is seen crying as Choti Anu (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni) tells her that she is the one who has caused immense trauma to Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and him. She yells at her in the worst possible language. Anuj tells Aadhya that while they might disagree on Anupamaa, she should maintain her decorum. Later, Anupamaa falls sick. When he finds out that she is unwell, he sends her mogra flowers in a bouquet. She smells the flowers and cries remembering her moments of love with Anuj Kapadia. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly commands higher fee than Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey; a look at star cast fees

Anuj Kapadia to make an attempt to reconcile with Anu

We will see that Anuj is very keen to have one last dialogue with Anu as he wants to give it proper closure. Aadhya believes that whatever Malti Devi and Barkha has said about Anupamaa is true. Fans do not want Anupamaa to reconcile with Anuj or Aadhya. In fact, the character of Aadhya is being called out as toxic and manipulative. They feel this is unrealistic for someone who is a young teen. They have even said that Pakhi is better than Aadhya.

Anupamaa rules TV ratings

Anupamaa is the No.1 show right now on TV. It is made by Deepa Shahi Productions. The show is loved for the chemistry of MaAn. Fans adore the jodi of Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa on the show. Anupamaa is now in the US where she has started her new life. It seems they made sets of the US in India as the actress did not wish to stay away from her son.