Anupamaa Spoiler: The Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna-starrer show has successfully captivated the audience's attention. The show is also consistently on number one spot on the TRP charts. In the previous episodes, you witnessed how Aadhya warns Anuj to forget Anu forever. Anu, too, breaks down upon meeting Anuj. In the upcoming episodes, you will see how Aadhya reaches Spice N Chutney hotel to inform Anu that Anuj and Shruti are getting married. Anu gets emotional, knowing that Aadhya is her choti Anu; however, Aadhya pushes Anu away and warns her to stay away from her family.

Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj, Shruti get their wedding card ready

Anuj is caught between Aadhya and Anu. On one hand, Anuj wants to meet Anu and have a heartfelt conversation, but Aadhya has strictly warned him against even thinking about his former wife. Shruti shows Anuj their wedding card invite, informing him that this is just a design sample sent by her parents, and the wedding cards are not printed yet. In the Shah house, Pakhi receives a legal custody notice from Adhik for Ishaani. Baa tells her that if she had let Adhik meet Ishaani, then this wouldn't have happened.

Anupamaa Spoiler: Anu refuses to stay with Toshu, Kinjal

As of now, Kinjal and Toshu's plan to convince Anu to stay with them has failed. Toshu tries to persuade Anu to stay with them and even suggests leaving her job, but Anu sternly refuses. She says that she will visit their house and take care of Pari as much as she can, but she won't live with them or leave her job.

It would be interesting to see how the story will unfold from here on. Now that Anu knows who her choti Anu is, will she try to amend things with her younger kid? Will Anuj break all ties with Shruti and go to Anu? Will Anu get to know the real motives of Kinjal and Toshu behind convincing her to stay with them? The upcoming episodes are definitely going to be very interesting.