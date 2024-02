Anupamaa upcoming twists: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show is back to ruling charts. This past week, we saw Anuj meeting Anupamaa on Shruti's birthday. He ditches Shruti to meet Anupamaa. Shruti comes across them both and learns about Anuj's past with Anupamaa. A heartbroken Shruti decides to leave the house. Aadhya, who has been dreaming about Shruti and Anuj's wedding and their happily ever after life, is in shock to see Shruti packing her bags to leave. And now, as per the latest buzz online, Aadhya is going to make Anu leave by hook or by crook.

Check out the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates only on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Anuj in love with the new woman deeply, Anu leaves him irked and more shocking twists

Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anuj to break ties with Anu after Aadhya blames her for the attack?

In the upcoming episode of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show, we will see Aadhya getting attacked by some goons. Aadhya will leave home because she wants Shruti and Anuj to marry. And to prove her point, Aadhya will leave home all alone. And then she will be attacked by some goons. Thankfully, Anupamaa will come to her rescue. She will save Aadhya from the goons. However, Aadhya who is determined to push away Anu, will blame the whole incident on her. Will this be it for MaAn? Will Anuj break ties with Anupamaa after seeing Aadhya's hatred for her? Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler alert: Will Anu and Vanraj be able to get justice for Samar?

Anupamaa spoiler alert: Pakhi expresses her wish to marry Titu

Now, in the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, we will see Pakhi telling Vanraj that she wants to marry Titu. This comes as a huge shocker for the Shahs. It is known that Titu has expressed his wish to marry Dimpy. He is in love with Dimpy and wants to marry her. However, Dimpy refuses him. Now, we will see Pakhi wanting to marry Titu. She seems determined to marry Titu by forceful means. She has even warned Dimpy about getting between them. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anu goes against Vanraj and sides with Anuj, takes responsibility of Samar's child

Trending Now

Watch this video of Rupali Ganguly here:

Both the twists are quite shocking. Will Pakhi be successful in marrying Titu? She is known to get whatever she wants. On the other hand, will Anuj really break ties with Anupamaa?