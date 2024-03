Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly)once again falls into deep trouble after her elder son Toshu frames her in a robbery case. Toshu is very much in a dilemma to get out of the mess that he has created in his life, he has finally got the job of his dreams in Anuj Kapadia's (Gaurav Khanna) company and he wants to lead a better life, but his harrowing past is following him and once again he commits the crime that he shouldn't. But this time he crosses all the limits of selfishness and cowardliness as he tries to steal a diamond necklace from the event and as he sees police roving after getting an alarming robbery, he puts the necklace in his mom Anu's handbag. Also Read - TRP Report Week 9: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 semi-finale fails to impress; Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin rule

Anupamaa's trouble is never-ending even in America, but the good part is Anuj Kapadia was very much present at the vent and he is the owner of the event management company. As Anu gets caught by the police he gets extremely restless and wants to get his Anu out of this deep trouble, but is in a fix that he also has to reach India for Shruti (Sukriti Kandpal) and Aadhya. But Anuj chooses his Anu and he definitely cannot leave her in trouble and look back. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anu refuses to cook breakfast for the Shahs; netizens react to her duality

Yashdeep (Vaquar Shaikh) also realizes that MaAn is inseparable and after seeing Anuj go crazy seeing Anu in trouble, he will put his feelings on the backseat.

Anuuuuuuuj you know how irresponsible Toshu is?? #Anupamaa would have never allow Anuj to give Toshu this responsibility. Oh gosh, knowing what will happen next I'm feeling do angry?? Will Aadhya get to see her mummy being taken to jail and will wanna come back to US??? pic.twitter.com/uHrnYG4jL3 — ??? ♒ (@MaAn_Muse) March 7, 2024

It will be interesting to see if this incident will bring MaAn closer. Anu and Anuj both voice each other immensely but they are separated for the sake of their daughter who feels Anu never fulfilled her mother's duties with her and always took her as the last option. Will Anu's trouble come to an end? Or it will continue to get worse?