Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's popular show Anupamaa has kept the audience hooked to the screens with their unique storyline and plot. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in entertaining their audience. After Samar's death, Vanraj accuses Anuj of killing his son and Anupamaa is unable to forgive him. She leaves Kapadia's house and plans to stay in the Shah house along with Choti Anu. Anupamaa and Vanraj decide to file a police complaint against Sonu. Sonu's father Suresh is a politician and has a strong connect in society. He threatens Kavya and his goons push her out from the rickshaw.

Pakhi, Kinjal, and Toshu back out from giving their statements and leave Anupamaa and Vanraj shocked. The police need strong evidence against Sonu and as everyone steps back Anupamaa and Vanraj take the help of Anuj. Anuj now enters the war and plans to punish Sonu for his crime. While, on the other hand, Anuj's biological mother Malti Devi re-enters his life. Anuj looks helpless as he cries his heart out on Malti Devi's lap. He tells his mother how helpless he feels after Anupamaa left him. Seeing Anuj in depression, Malti Devi promises him that she will speak to Anupamaa.

Malti Devi goes to speak to Anupamaa and the latter cries in pain. Malti Devi understands that Anupamaa needs time to heal and move on in life. But, she turns into a typical saas and forces Anupamaa to forgive Anuj and return to the Kapadia house. What will happen next? Will Anupamaa forgive Anuj?