Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) finally meet and talk about what currently happening in their lives. Especially Anu who tells him about her journey of becoming Joshi Ben Chef, and he recalls their conversation about her becoming a chef and he become his marketing man. Anu hesitates to talk about them and only focuses on the closure after her chat with Yashdeep (Vaquar Shaikh). While Anuj looks irked by Anu not directly coming to the point and beating around the bush. The moment Anuj tells Anu that he doesn’t want to talk about restaurants, chefs, and anything else but only the, she gets uncomfortable. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna are uncomfortable shooting together? Here's what we know

On the other hand, Shruti (Sukriti Kandpal)gets a call from Aadhya (Aura Bhatnagar) about how their day is going on, and she informs her that AK had to leave for an important meeting. Shruti tries to explain to Aadhya that work is also important and she hasn’t felt bad at all about AK leaving her on her special day. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Shruti catches Anuj and Anu red handed; is shaken with his love confession for ex-wife

Vanraj Shah is seen questioning Dimpy about why Titu had arrived near the dance academy, to which she raises her voice and very sternly tells him that he had just come to wish her luck and walks off. Vanraj gets shocked as after five years Dimpy opens his mouth in a louder tone towards him and accuses Kavya of instigating her. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sagar Parekh aka Samar reunites with his costars; fans feel the team is incomplete with Rupali Ganguly

Back in America, Anuj gets restless as Anu tells him that she is leaving and doesn’t want to talk about the past. He tries to convince her and loses his calm and angrily yells at her, to which she gets shocked and looks a little afraid of his obsession. Anuj realises he raised his voice and apologises to her and convincing that MAan isn’t over.

In the upcoming episode, Shruti will listen to Anuj and Anupamaa’s conversation and will learn about the truth of their relationship.