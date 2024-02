Anupamaa: Anu (Rupali Ganguly) reached at the right time to save her daughter Choti aka Aadhya (Aura Bhatnagar). Anu brings Aadhya to the restaurant where she works. Aadhya is in shock with the incident that happened to her. Despite saving her life and bringing he back home safely, Aadhya loses her calm over Anu and slams her as she calls her Choti. Aadhya continues giving earfuls to Anupamaa about coming in between their lives and asks her to stay away from their lives. Anu has had enough of her attitude and rudeness, bashes Aadhya, and tells her she won’t tolerate her badtameezi. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler: Anu to relive her dream of becoming a dancer; Toshu questions his mother about her relationship with Yashdeep

Anupamaa tells Aadhya that if she doesn't want to talk to him it's firm but she will not tolerate her rudeness, she even adds that he has nothing to do with her papa Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) and his fiancée Shruti (Sukriti Kandpal). Aadhya keeps her mouth shut and continues to listen to her. Anuj arrived and couldn't contain his happiness seeing Aadhya being all safe and sound.

Some hard facts being laid out by #Anupamaa and I agree to almost each word. While Aadhya’s own POV may make her feel abandoned. She shouldn’t lose her manners & basic respect in the way she conveys herself. Aadhya needed it to be spelled loud and clear that Anu did not come here… pic.twitter.com/cDtSBcJMyl — ❀ ❥ Ankita ❥ ❀ (@_whatsinaname7) February 24, 2024

5 years ago, #Anupamaa ji ABANDONED her 7YO... and gave her trauma for life! 5 years later, Sherni Anupamaa behaved as if the 7YO gave her trauma for life ?‍♀️ How does she do it yaar? ???#AnujKapadia #AadhyaKapadia pic.twitter.com/BYiL62wWVv — Ekta (@ektajesswani) February 24, 2024

Waise To I Dont Like हिंसा . But evertime This Woman Opens her Mouth and give Gyaan about Maa And Maa ki Mamta I feel like knocking the shit Out Of Her.? Bhayi Tune Kitni Baar Socha Chhoti KO Chhodne Se Pehle!!!!??#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/v1jlr62oM0 — Adhira (@AdhiraMoonchild) February 24, 2024

This is my Anu ?

She was calmly taking all the blames thrown by Choti to her but the moment she said about Anuj & hurting herself she scolded her correctly as what a mother should do

No one should question her love#Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly#MaAn#AnujKapadia#GauravKhanna pic.twitter.com/CVMoXFzGkS — Ridz_Rupali Fan (@Ridz_Rupali_Fan) February 24, 2024

Anu tells Anuj to take his daughter away and asks him to tell her that she is nothing to come in between anyone. Anuj understands that Aadhya once again must have spoken rudely and that is why Anu is reacting in such a way. Anuj takes Aadhya home and tells Shruti that she is a nice person and wants her to stay in the house with them not only for Aadhya but also because she is a nice human.