Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is getting all the attention. The show was always on the top of TRP charts but now has dropped down. Well, one of the reasons for this has to be Samar Shah's death scene. The death sequence was very shocking and emotionally draining to watch for the audience. The actors have also said that it was very hard to perform. After the death scene, the TRPs dropped and hence the makers brought in a fresh character to raise the TRPs. Also Read - Chand Jalne Laga, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and other Top 10 TV shows upcoming twist

Kunwar Amarjeet Singh entered as Tapish in the show. He has been brought in as a healing for Anupamaa and Dimpy. Tapish has formed a good bond with Anupamaa and he is working in her dance academy. Dimpy also works with Tapish and we saw Tapish taking good care of her as instructed by Anupamaa. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa co-star Nidhi Shah to enter the Salman Khan show as wild card contestant?

Baa doubts about Dimpy and Tapish

However, Baa once saw Dimpy falling and Tapish holding her. She started shouting at Dimpy for forgetting Samar and finding a new guys within months of his death. She even told Dimpy that she will not work from now on. However, Anupamaa supported Dimpy and stood by her. Also Read - Anupamaa: Kinjal aka Nidhi Shah reveals the real reason she quit the show

Bapuji and Kavya also asked her to join the dance academy back. However, we also saw a few boys troubling Dimpy and she has been trying to hide. In the latest episode, we also saw Dimpy joining the dance academy with Tapish and the boys come there to tease Dimpy.

Dimpy and Tapish's fake videos

Tapish beats them and throws them out but Dimpy falls. He holds her and at the same time the boys click their photos and make videos. They make fake videos of her and Tapish to post online. Romil sees the videos and shows Anupamaa, Anuj. They worry about Dimpy and also think of Baa's reaction. This is a big story in TV news.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Anupamaa will meet Dimpy and motivate her. While they go to the Shah house, the boys tease Dimpy again and Anupamaa beats them up in front of many people. She asks Dimpy to fight against such people.

Anuj-Anupamaa to get Dimpy and Tapish married?

In the upcoming episodes, we will also see Anupamaa and Anuj deciding to get Dimpy married to Tapish. But will Baa agree?