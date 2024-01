Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly)show has kept the audience gripped with its latest twists and turns. As the fans are eagerly waiting for the reunion of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna)and Anu in today’s episode you will witness Anu visiting Kinjal’s home in America as her daughter Pari falls extremely sick and she doesn’t understand how to handle the entire situation. Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) panics and reaches out to her mummy Anupamaa. Yashdeep (Vaquar Shaikh) takes Anu to Kinjal and Toshu’s (Aashish Mehrotra) home where Pari insists her Dadi stay with them for a night, and Anu cannot deny and says yes. Also Read - Anupamaa Upcoming Twists: Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna fans go crazy as heady romance promo goes viral [Watch]

While in India Mahi is going back to the hostel and is extremely unhappy leaving the Shah house. Kavya is a helpless mother, and Bapuji makes an entry and comes to her rescue and asks Vanraj that Kavya and Mahi will stay with them in the Shah house only. While Vanraj disagrees, Bapuji (Arvind Vaidya) questions him why cannot Mahi stay in the Shah house, if Ishaani and Ansh can, he reveals that Ishaani is an adopted child. Also Read - Anupamaa: Paras Kalnawat, Muskan Bamne or Anagha Bhosale? Madalsa Sharma names the co-star she misses the most, says 'I lost my best friend' [Exclusive]

In America, after Shruti (Sukriti Kandpal) tells Joshi Ben gave her a call and informs about her whereabouts, Anuj gets restless once again and they both reach out to Dhillon's house to meet her. Where Anuj meets Beeji and she tells him Anu is not home and is gone out with her son. Anuj gets a bit insecure and says that if Joshi Ben is not Anu then fine but if she is Anu then why is she with that man?

#MaAn face off is on Sunday. I don't know if my heart is ready for it yet, but I'm kinda excited. Who knows if MaAn pretend in front of YashDeep especially if Shru comes there? If Shru comes there it means #Anupamaa will get to know she is AK's fiancé, so what will happen next? pic.twitter.com/XTTLjIoAdO — ??? ♒ (@MaAn_Muse) January 26, 2024

In the next promo, we see Anuj and Anupamaa finally meet each other, but they both act like strangers. Anuj shows his super possible side when he sees her with Yashdeep, while Anu continues to be this strong independent woman.

