Anupamaa is one of the most popular TV shows that has managed to grab attention with its storyline and plot. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's on-screen chemistry has kept viewers hooked to the screens. But, all is not well between Anupamaa and Anuj post Samar's death. Anupamaa has left Anuj and is staying in the Shah house with Choti Anu. Anuj on the other hand feels depressed and guilty as Anu leaves him. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and other Top 10 TV shows upcoming twist

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Malti Devi tries to get Anupamaa back to Kapadia house. Anupamaa needs time to move on. Malti Devi does not want her son to suffer more and decides to get him married. She calls his friend from America and wants the two to spend quality time together. On the other hand, Anuj supports Anupamaa and Vanraj in their fight to give justice to Samar and punish Sonu. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Malti Devi to oust Anu from Anuj's life; finds an American girl for her son

Malti Devi wants Anuj to leave Anupamaa and marry someone else as his wife is not bothered about him. Malti Devi starts provoking Anuj against Anupamaa and brings Choti Anu into her discussion. Anuj is madly in love with Choti Anu and seeing Anu ignore her he gets panicked. Will Anuj tell Anupamaa to choose between Shah house and Kapadia house? Also Read - Anupamaa: Viraj Kapoor aka Romil shares how Samar's death affected him; reveals why his character went missing