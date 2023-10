Anupamaa's show has been ruling millions of hearts with its storyline and plot. Fans are in love with Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's on-screen chemistry. The makers of Anupamaa show are leaving no stone unturned in making their upcoming episodes interesting. The current episodes of Anupamaa are about Anuj and Anupamaa staying separately after Samar's death. Anupamaa and Vanraj fight for justice and Anuj joins them after everyone backs out from the case. Also Read - Anupamaa: Viraj Kapoor aka Romil shares how Samar's death affected him; reveals why his character went missing

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Malti Devi returns to Anuj's life and he tells her how mentally disturbed he is without Anu. She rushes to the Shah house and tells Anupamaa to forgive Anuj. Anupamaa cries her heart out and Malti Devi understands that she needs time to move on. Later, seeing Anuj suffer without Anupamaa, she becomes a typical saas and tells Anupamaa to return to the Kapadia house. On the other hand, Anupamaa only thinks about the Shah family and Malti Devi feels angry at the way Anu is ignoring Anu. Malti Devi does not want Anuj to suffer more. She soon realizes that Anupamaa has no time for her husband and feels that Anuj is lonely in his life. She makes a plan to introduce a new girl into his life. She wants Anuj to get married and settle down.

Meanwhile, Anuj who is madly in love with Anupamaa is in guilt over Samar's death. Malti Devi plans to replace Anupamaa in her son Anuj's life. She calls Anuj's friend from America and tells her to have a good time with him. Will Anuj agree to marry someone else? Will he forget Anupamaa?