There is no dearth of drama in Anupamaa. Even though the show took a leap and showcased that Anupamaa played by Rupali Ganguly is finally moving on with her life in America, Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna showed up. He, daughter Aadhya and fiance Shruti reached America and disrupted Anu's life. As if that was not enough, now Vanraj played by Sudhanshu Pandey and Baa played by Alpana Buch are also in America. Kinjal and Toshu were already there. Anupamaa wanted to leave her bond behind but all have followed her to America. In recent episode, we saw that Anupamaa went to jail as a stolen necklace was found in her bag. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anu grills Toshu about the theft; Vanraj to defend him?

Who will put Toshu behind the bars?

Anupamaa got arrested by the cops and had to spend time in jail until Anuj Kapadia and Yashdeep managed to get her out of prison. Well, all of this has happened because of Toshu. Vanraj confronts Toshu and asks whether he has to do anything with the robbery. Toshu reveals the truth to him and states that he did it because goons were threatening to harm daughter Pari. Vanraj gets mighty furious with him and gives him a earful. He goes on to stay that Toshu always brings trouble for Anupamaa. Well, not Vanraj or Anupamaa, it is Toshu's wife Kinjal who is now on a mission to find evidence against him to put him behind the bars. She will be the one to prove Anupamaa's innocence. Well, it remains to be seen if Toshu is able to convince Kinjal to let him be a free man. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly leaves everyone speechless with her heartwrenching performance; fans hail her as a 'phenomenal actress'

In the past, Toshu and Kinjal's relationship has witnessed major turmoil. Toshu got into an extra-marital affair and that is when Kinjal was expecting Pari. They were on the verge of separation but they got back together as Toshu suffered from a paralysis attack. She took care of him when in need. He recovered and they moved to America. However, their life in America has not been very easy. Anupamaa then came in and took charge of their food, household chores etc.