Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa is loaded with drama these days. And not an easy drama but intense and heartbreaking drama. Tonight, the audience will get to see some of the finest performances. Rupali Ganguly's Anu will tear your hearts out with her stellar performance. Anupamaa's heartbreak will wound everyone. You all must know that a jewellery theft has happened in Anupamaa. Toshu will do what is expected of her. But will Vanraj Shah change? Here's why we think so.

Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anu to have a breakdown

Anupamaa is already a wreck right now. The arrest and the accusation of stealing in a foreign land will turn into a huge trauma for her. Anu will have a nasty breakdown inside the jail. She will have some solace in Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Yashdeep (Vaquar Shaikh). Anupamaa will get a major shocker when she learns that Toshu is nowhere near the police station, worried about her. And now, in the upcoming episode, we will see Anupamaa's condition worsening. She will come across a paper in which she reads that a wrongly accused woman was jailed for 15 years. She starts connecting herself to that. Her hallucinations get severe when she dreams of a policewoman informing her that her bail has been denied. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anu to marry again? Rupali Ganguly's latest video sparks speculation about the upcoming twist in the show

Anupamaa spoiler: Vanraj to gets justice for Anu? Will he throw Toshu in jail?

Now, in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) questioning Toshu. Well, parents do know when their kids are hiding something from them or are behaving oddly. It seems Vanraj will also connect dots for he asks Toshu about his involvement in the theft and Anu's arrest. Also, it seems the thugs beat up Toshu (Aashish Mehrotra) for he has a bruise on his face. Or it seems, he would have an eccentric episode. Will Vanraj bring Toshu and Anu (Rupali Ganguly) to justice? Will he send Toshu to jail for his deeds? Vanraj like to let Anupamaa suffer but Toshu needs reform. And though Anuj is trying on his end, Vanraj as a father must also take responsibility. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Anuj drunk-dials Anu after seeing her growing fondness for Yashdeep; will he finally confess his true feelings?

Toshu lacks courage and would readily let someone else take the blame for him. He is already in guilt but too spoilt to accept his mistake.