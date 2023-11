Anupamaa: The upcoming episodes are going to be dhamakedaar as Pakhi (Muskan Bamne), who is after Dimpy’s life, exposes her affair with Kapish in the Kapadia mansion. Pakhi goes and tells Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) that her ladki bahu Kapish is roaming on the streets with Kapish, and she is damn sure that there is something cooking between the two. While Anupamaa expresses her disgust at Pakhi's claims, the entire family comes out to know what's the matter. Anuj tries to hide it, as Baa and Bapuji will be strongly affected by this rumour spread by Pakhi, who lies that she had a fright with someone on the streets. Pakhi strongly disagrees with Anuj and exposes her side of the truth about Dimpy having an affair with Kapish. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has a great fall, Bigg Boss 17 re-enters Top 10 most-liked TV shows

This truth leaves Baa shattered. And Malti Devi, who has been unhappy with Baa and Bapuji's presence in the Kapadia mansion, blames Baa for this and calls her irresponsible towards her bahus. Anupamaa and Anuj are trying hard to keep the family together, but each day they are facing new challenges. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj to move on with another woman post his separation with Anu?

Pakhi faces strong criticism from the netizens as they feel she is disrespectful towards Dimpy. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler alert: Bapuji suffers from Alzheimers; Anu saves Kavya’s life

Trending Now

Oi ladki...as u really desperate for attention, ur papa is back ,cry there ?..take ur bag And GET OUT !!! #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/zAujQsdHdW — Your_CrushGirl ? (@YCrushgirl) November 29, 2023

DKP I will D R A G the living day light out of You/Pakhi, IF Pakhi barged into #MaAn's room DISRESPECTFULLY to disturb their night sleep. Pakhi think everyone will be as SHAMELESS as she was, as she secretly had an affair with Adhik before marriage.#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/MUGMiYBoBI — ??? ♒ (@MaAn_Muse) November 28, 2023

Anuj spekas less, but when he opens his mouth, he shuts everyone down. My only annoyance with #Anupamaa is that she forgets that they live in his house, and he has a reason to tell them off. Pakhi’s reaction was a clear indication that his message received well and clear. pic.twitter.com/Y6RHo3A82B — MA (@Mus1294) November 29, 2023

Now it will be interesting to see how they will overcome this challenge. Will Baa and Bapuji leave the Kapadia house and go back to living in the Shah house? Vanraj Shah is also going to make a comeback soon.