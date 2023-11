Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is getting all the love. The show has always been on the top of TRP charts but this time it has slipped down. The reason for the low TRPs is definitely Samar's demise. It was very sad to see Anupamaa bid goodbye to Samar (Sagar Parekh). It was heartbreaking that Samar left when Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) was pregnant with his child. Anupamaa is now doing everything to make Dimpy feel good. Amidst all this, it was revealed that Pakhi can never become a mother and hence Pakhi has started getting jealous of Dimpy getting all the attention. She is doing everything to spoil Dimpy's image and Pakhi has now become the villain. She has been crossing all the limits. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming spoiler: Anuj feels Anu is wrong for him and other shocking twists that will boost TRPs

We also saw Tapish's entry in the show. Tapish (Kunwar Amarjeet Singh) is a social media influencer who has joint Anupamaa's dance academy with Dimpy. However, the society has started speaking about Tapish and Dimpy's friendship. Baa was also upset with their closeness and hence even had an ugly fight with Dimpy post which she got a heart problem. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anuj to find love again after separation with Anu and more shocking updates

Now, Pakhi has also seen Dimpy with Tapish and the viral video has also created a lot of issues. Pakhi has started creating an issue with it. Earlier, Pakhi had even tried to raise her hand on Choti Anu and now, the little girl is her new target. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Pakhi exposes Dimpy’s affair with Kapish; Malti Devi blames Baa for being careless towards her ‘bahus’

Pakhi poisons Choti Anu's mind

Pakhi has been misbehaving with Anupamaa and this time she crossed her limits. Anuj had warned her before as well. In the upcoming episodes, Pakhi will be seen poisoning Choti Anu's mind. She will tell Choti Anu that Anupamaa and Anuj will throw her back to the orphange when Dimpy's baby will come. This is a big story in TV news.

Will Choti Anu understand Anuj, Anupamaa?

Choti Anu will get scared with this thought and break down. Anuj and Anupamaa will get angry at Pakhi and will also ask her to leave the Shah house. It will be interesting to see if Choti Anu will understand her parents or will she go away from Anupamaa.