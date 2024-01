Anupamaa Spoiler: In the upcoming episode of the Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer show, you will witness some major twists. Anuj finally confronts daughter Aadhya and asks if her panic attacks were because of Anupamaa's presence in America. Kavya's daughter Maahi will finally make an entry into the Shah house. While the entire household is happy with Mahi's presence, Vanraj looks quite upset with Kavya. Also Read - Anupamaa twist: Vaquar Shaikh to enter Rupali Ganguly's show; new love angle on cards as Anuj marries Shruti?

Anupamaa Spoiler: Pakhi's daughter goes missing

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, the entire Shah house will be celebrating Makar Sankranti with utmost joy and happiness. Dimpi notices that Pakhi's daughter Ishaani is nowhere to be seen and hence she informs Vanraj and the entire family about it. A possibility is there Ishaani will be with her dad Adhik. The upcoming episode may witness how Adhik will finally fight with Pakhi for his daughter.

Anupamaa Spoiler: New love angle for Anupamaa

In the upcoming episode, you will witness how Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is finally adjusting to her new life in America. Bebe invites her to be a part of Lohri celebration. Anupamaa looks extremely happy as she gets a chance to celebrate her culture and festival. In the same celebration, Anupamaa meets a new man. Actor Vaquar Shaikh is the new entrant in the Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer show. Speculations are rife that makers are planning a love angle between his character and Anupamaa.

Will the ardent fans of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa, who are already miffed with makers for separating the couple, accept new man in Anupamaa's life? Will Dimpi finally get the courage to accept her love for Titu? The upcoming twists are definitely looking very promising.