TV show Anupamaa is ruling the TRP charts. Fans are in love with the storyline of the show. It has Rupali Ganguly playing the lead character of Anupamaa. She was married to Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj. After the divorce, she married Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia. Now, the story is all about how she handles Shahs and Kapadias. She has now turned a grandmother as Kinjal and Toshu have welcomed a baby girl. But Toshu's extra-marital affair has left Anupamaa shocked.

In a recent episode, we see Anupamaa confronting Toshu about the same. She asks him how could he even pull something like that. In return, Toshu says that he has moved on from the episode and is rather concentrating on Kinjal and his daughter. Brashly he even says that men cheating on their wives is nothing new and she should rather keep his secret a secret. Anupamaa is torn with these statements of Toshu. Netizens too are disgusted with him. On Twitter, Toshu is receiving negative comments for his thought about an extra-marital affair. One even commented that Toshu is a step ahead of Vanraj. He had cheated on Anupamaa in the past. Check out the tweets below:

Toshu's borderline psychotic behavior and Anu reeling from the disgust and shock was SO WELL DONE. <3 This scene legitimately made me want to run a truck over Toshu, the way he was gaslighting her in the name of motherhood, yikes.#anupamaa pic.twitter.com/bBVxUgrbDU — ? (@sunshinexgirll) September 14, 2022

toshu to vanraj k v bap nikla?#Vanraj ki to saram/dar tha andar but ye toshu ulta blackmail kar raha hein?

what's wrong with rakhi i thought wo toshu ki halat kharab kar degi but nehi?

kinjal k dad v cheter?ye kav hua #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #StarPlus — ❥︎???????✯☂︎ (@sahara_yeasmen) September 14, 2022

Change show name from #Anupamaa to cheater husband or Ema or infidelity whatever you like makers. Either iss show main divorce hota hai ya phir cheating pura raita falaya hua hai ??‍♀️ — Smiley_Khwaish (@SmileyF94287113) September 14, 2022

I wish tht #Anupamaa pours her heart out to #AnujKapadia so tht she can vent out as she relived the trauma.

4. Toshu had the audacity to say that he might be late at nights but Kinjal shouldnt suspect him & he wuldnt betray her. No wonder Anupamaa snapped. + — Bidzie (@Bidzie_06) September 14, 2022

#Anupamaa

watched the entire episode after months and i am regretting it! Rakhi should send toshu to jail! kutha kamina insaan! so pathetic!in the precap, indirectly telling rakhi and anupama that he will continue cheating! — ammu - Aashiqana tamil fan! (@naturelover2512) September 14, 2022

On the other hand, a lot of people even praised Rupali Ganguly and actor Ashish for pulling off an emotionally intense confrontation scene. Anu had flashbacks of what aka Vanraj did to her and she simply broke down. Toshu's manipulative side left many intrigued.