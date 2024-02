Anupamaa show is regaining its momentum on the TRP chart all thanks to the ongoing track. In the latest episode of Anupamaa(Rupali Ganguly), Shruti (Sukriti Kandpal) gets clarity from Anupamaa over her relationship with Anuj where she is adamant about not going back to him as their adopted daughter Aadhya aka Choti Anu hates her mom and she cannot let her daughter be more hurt. Hence she has ended her chapter with Anuj Kapadia(Gaurav Khanna) and tells Shruti that Anuj is her past and she is his present. But one thing that Shruti has gauged is that both Anuj and Anu are still in love with each other but are separated for the sake of the love of their daughter. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Post elimination Anupamaa star Sagar Parekh pens down a note; talks about the 'ultimate reward'

Shruti tells Anuj that she has met Anupamaa and got her clarity and has now decided to cancel the marriage. In the upcoming episode, Shruti will also leave the house and Aadhya will create a nuisance in the house. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly reveals how she gave her first audition for the Rajan Shahi show

Shruti already giving that Maya vibes feel?‍??

Thank God #Anupamaa

Her concerned should be anuj and not about what and how was his past with her..

Only good thing about whole conversation was #Anupamaa clear decision ♥️ pic.twitter.com/whlznGDXej — nidz_mehtz (@nidhimehta06) February 18, 2024

A new attempt at chai pe charcha but a miserably boring one. The entire convo btwn Anu and Shru was all about how #Anupamaa prioritised her ex husband, his wife, her adult kids and ex in laws, only to face rejection, right makers?! None of what she said she did was for AK n CA. pic.twitter.com/fBUoCbNGQq — MA (@Mus1294) February 19, 2024

#Anupamaa: maine bahot kiya, sabke liye kiya….” Sorry sis, but if you couldn’t prioritise your relationships n value what made you happy, then only you r to be blamed. Shru made a good decision to cancel the wedding because Anuj shouldn’t be in another relationship right now. pic.twitter.com/bbkYfjLzmf — MA (@Mus1294) February 19, 2024

In the same episode today, Yashdeep (Vaquar Shaikh)has become the biggest strength in Anupamaa’s life. He cannot keep calm and is now openly expressing his liking towards her. And their chemistry is being loved by fans. Even MaAn fans want Anu to move on from Anuj lead a happy life and become a successful businesswoman. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Shruti leaves Anuj, Aadhya; Will Anu reunite them by making her another version of herself?