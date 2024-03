Anupamaa: Anu (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) have departed but Mr. Kapadia still is not over her Abu, in the latest episode Anuj is seen missing his good old days with Anupamaa and Choti aka Aadhya. He is in a dilemma about how his life will be back on track as he he is aware that he cannot stay without both Anu and Aadhya. Meanwhile, Shruti (Sukriti Kandpal) who is in India for the last rites of her parents makes a video call to him and asks about his wellbeing and later cries and tells him how her dead parents had prepped for their wedding. Shruti breaks down in front of Anuj and almost emotionally blackmails him to get married only for the sake of her having no one in this world. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Titu to land in America leaving Anu and the Shahs surprised; his entry to bring in big shock for them?

On the other hand in America, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) continues to be demeaning towards Anupamaa and taunts her over her burning with her new boss Yashdeep Dhillon (Vaquar Shaikh) , later she gives him Aapko Kya Bhasan, Anu and Baa bonds and sits and talks about India, where she asks about Sweety aka Pakhi.

Titu and Dimpi meet Adhik and warn him about Pakhi's evil plans against him. Adhik recalls that once how Pakhi was drunk and Ishaani was crying to go in her arms and she almost made her fall on the floor, to which he lost his calm and raised his hand but never hit her.

In the upcoming episode, Toshu promises his mom that he will never break her trust and will not do anything wrong, to which she threatens him that she will take a sticky step against him before Anuj if she learns about his wrongdoings. Be it in India or America, Anu's life is the same.