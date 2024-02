Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is shattered after meeting Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) as Shruti (Sukriti Kandpal) sees them together. Anu is extremely disturbed by Shruti seeing her and Anuj together and ever since then, she has been getting hallucinations about Shruti and Aadhya. Anu is very much aware of how much her Choti hates her and she has a bad dream of Shruti accusing her of taking( Aura Bhatnagar) her AK and Aadhya back from her life. Shruti then ends her life and leaves Abu shocked and how. Aadhya arrives and lashes out at Anu and terms her as the biggest villain of her life. Also Read - TRP Report week 6: Anu-Anuj's reunion track helps Anupamaa grab top spot; Jhanak gives tough competiton to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Aadhya tells Anu that first she took her mom Maya and now Shruti is gone from their lives only became her and she hates her too much. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Shruti to create differences between Anuj, Anu by using Yashdeep as she learns he has feelings for her

Amid Anu going through the toughest part of her life. Back in India Dimpy's changed behaviour is making Vanraj insecure as he feels she will take his grandson Ansh along with her after she gets married to Titu.

I actually preferred #AnujKapadia, not call #Anupamaa right away and give her space. The last time he pushed her on her insistence, she walked out tearing the family picture. Anupama is already ready to bolt with one foot at the door. So space for now best — Marian Dantas-Dias (@marian_dantas) February 16, 2024

Anupamaa show has hit the TRP on top once again and all thanks to Anuj and Anu's reunion. Anupamaa who wants a closure form Anuj will get a huge support form Yashdeep to move on. It is also reported that the makers might show Yashdeep falling in love with Anu and asking Anuj to stay away from her.