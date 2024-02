Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show is going to take an interesting turn now. We have seen all the cards unfolding and the truth about Anuj and Anupamaa's past coming out in front of Shruti. She is heartbroken to learn that Anuj never loved her and just saw her as a friend. And in the latest episode, we saw Shruti confronting AK aka Anuj. She will now confront Anupamaa.

Anupamaa spoiler alert: Shruti confronts Anu; asks her about her relationship with Anuj

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Shruti finally confronting Anupamaa. Shruti wants to know about Anuj and Anu's past. She wants to understand why Anuj loves Anupamaa so much even after 5 years of their separation. Anuj and Anupamaa parted ways but their love is still as strong as ever. This has left Shruti with an uneasy feeling and she will quiz Anupamaa about how she managed to win over Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and retain his love all these years. She will furiously question Anupamaa about the kind of relationship she shared with Anuj. Shruti loves Anuj a lot and it seems she wants to be like Anu to win over Anuj. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and other TV shows where love triangles translated into good TRPs

Anupamaa upcoming twists: Shruti to leave Anuj and Aadhya

In the next episode of Rupali Ganguly starrer popular TV show, we will see a heartbroken Shruti, unable to cope with her feelings for Anuj, leaving him and Aadhya. The latter is shocked over the sudden decision made by Shruti. She questions Shruti about the same. Will Aadhya learn about Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal) learning all about their past? Will Aadhya hate Anupamaa even more after she learns about Shruti's change of mind due to Anuj and Anu's love for each other? More importantly, will for Aadhya's sake, Anupamaa make her another version of herself so Anuj moves on? Will she teach Shruti how to win Anuj's heart? Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Shruti ends her life; Aadhya blames Anu, calls her the biggest villain of their lives

On the other hand, Kinjal questions Anupamaa whether Anuj is really marrying Shruti. Anu says Shruti loves them both very much. Kinjal questions if she loves them more than her.