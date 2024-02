Anupamaa Spoiler: The Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna-starrer show has been successful in captivating audiences' hearts through its drama. The show is also leading in TRPs, holding the number 1 spot. In the previous episodes, you watched how Aadhya reminds Anuj that they need to plan a surprise birthday party for Shruti. She persuades Anuj to take Shruti out on a date for her birthday. Anu and Yashdeep have a heartfelt conversation where Yashdeep reveals that, just like her, he loved someone dearly, but the person chose to walk away without even giving an explanation. In the upcoming episodes, ardent fans of MaAn should prepare themselves, as Shruti will now propose to Anuj for marriage, hinting towards the possibility of the end of MaAn's love story. Also Read - Anupamaa, Bigg Boss, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more TV shows whose popularity will never go down

In the upcoming episodes, a neighbor visits Leela and Hasmukh. She informs them that she knows a man who lost his wife and has a child. She suggests that Dimpy should marry this man, as this way Dimpy will once again experience a husband's love and Ansh will also gain a fatherly figure. She also mentions that Leela and Hasmukh should start thinking about Dimpy's second marriage, as she is a young widow and may get involved with the wrong man. On the other hand, tired of constant professional failures, Toshu now involves himself in illegal activities to earn money in a short span of time. Kinjal tries to stop Toshu, but he states that he is tired of years of struggle and now wants to earn maximum money within a short span of time. Also Read - Anupamaa twist: Anuj to lie to Shruti on her birthday to meet his Anu? Fans find Aadhya creepy for THIS reason

Anupamaa Spoiler: Shruti proposes to Anuj for marriage

Upon Aadhya's (Aurra Bhatnagar) request, Anuj starts planning a surprise birthday party for Shruti. Aadhya, in order to find out if Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) is talking to Anu (Rupali Ganguly) , checks his phone. However, she gets shocked to know that her dad has put a password on his phone, something which he hasn't done in the past five years. Aadhya suspects that Anuj has done this so that she can't find out if her dad is on talking terms with Anu. Aadhya's insecurity grows, and she requests Shruti to propose to Anuj for marriage on her birthday.

Will Anuj say yes to Shruti's marriage proposal, or will Shruti eventually come to know that Anuj still loves Anu, who is none other than Joshi Ben?