Anupamaa TV show is witnessing some major twist and turns. After a 5-years of separation, Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia have come face-to-face. A lot of drama unfolded as Anuj Kapadia confronted Anupamaa. He asked her about everything and confessed that he still loves her. But in return, Anupamaa said that no another page will get added to their love story and that she wants to put an end to all of it. Anuj Kapadia wasn't willing to accept this answer. Shruti who is going to get married to Anuj Kapadia overhears everything and is heartbroken. Also Read - Anupamaa: Will Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna cold war turn into the end of Anuj Kapadia’s character in the show?

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj's steamy scenes with THIS TV actress once shocked the viewers

Anupamaa upcoming twist

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see that a shattered Shruti wondering around the streets of New York whilst crying. She will be about to meet with an accident by Anuj Kapadia will save her. He will then try to justify his actions and give an explanation to Shruti. However, she will refuse to hear anything and state that there's nothing left to listen. Will Anuj Kapadia be able to convince her and give a proper explanation about his actions? Also Read - Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly reveals why the show holds a special place in her life

Trending Now

On the other hand, we also see Anupamaa running on the roads of New York. She is shattered too but someone comes to save her. In the upcoming episodes, we shall see that Anupamaa will find solace in Yashdeep as he is a very good friend now. We see her meeting Kinjal and letting her know about everything. Anupamaa will blame herself for the Shruti situation and feel bad that it is because of her Anuj, Shruti and Aadhya's happiness have been ruined. Kinjal will give her a shoulder to cry on.

Check out an Anupamaa video below:

Don't tell me u'll also not see this ?

He knows all too well that she suffered from screaming by her ex-husband

So whyyy ?!!

Bcz he loves her !

What kind of love is that ?

still thinking about himself and he'll stay like this .. I'm shocked how he changed like this #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/oExxPoHbbN — ☾⋆ (@eeessoe) February 12, 2024

Anuj Kapadia to lead a lonely life?

Well, Shruti is angry with Anuj Kapadia while Anupamaa has refused to enter his life again. So will he be left all alone? We will have to wait and see. Meanwhile, fans are also eager to know how will Aadhya react to all this drama. Will Shruti stay with Anuj Kapadia only for the sake of Aadhya? Will she make the big sacrifice? Those who don't know, Rupali Ganguly plays Anupamaa while Gaurav Khanna plays Anuj Kapadia.