Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has grabbed all the attention. The show recently went through a major change where Samar passed away after Sonu Rathore killed him. Anupamaa's life turned upside down after Samar's demise. But she and Vanraj decided to fight against Sonu who is a the son of a politician, Suresh Rathore. Suresh has been threatening everyone and hence, Adhik, Toshu decided to back off from the case.

They decided not to give statements against Sonu. However, Anuj is standing strong as a big witness in the case. Anupamaa and Malti Devi are worried about Anuj's safety as Suresh has tried to kill and warn them many times.

Anupamaa loses the case against Sonu

In the latest episode, we will see that Anupamaa and Anuj will learn that they have lost the case against Sonu and that he is free. But Anupamaa decides to go to the high court. Vanraj gets angry after he learns they lost the case. This will be shocking story in Entertainment news.

Anupamaa will ask him to calm down as she has decided to go to the high court. Suresh and Sonu will visit the Shah house and distribute sweets for winning against them. Vanraj will get angry but Suresh will ask him not to loose his calm as the cameras are on and he can land in trouble.

Vanraj, Anupamaa challenge Suresh

Vanraj will tell Suresh that they will move to the high court and Sonu will be punished for his evil deeds. Pakhi and Adhik will say that Anupamaa is not understanding that their case is weak but Romil slams them. He will try to convince them to help Anuj, Anupamaa and Vanraj in winning the case.

Dimpy will break down and ask Anupamaa to close the case as the family is falling apart. She will tell her that Toshu and Kinjal are planning to shift to UK. On the other hand, Malti Devi will get shocked as she learns Anuj has transferred the Kapadia house in Anupamaa's name.

Anupamaa will confront Toshu and Kinjal and they will tell her that they are just thinking of their future to move forward. Later, Anupamaa will be seen meeting Sonu in the same hotel he had killed Samar. She will make him reveal the truth and try to record his confession.

However, he will point a gun at her putting her life in danger. Will Anuj save her from Sonu or will she loose her life?