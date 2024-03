Anupamaa upcoming twist: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer TV show is going to gear up for more drama. Vanraj and Baa have come to New York. They have come to Paritosh and Kinjal's house and incidentally, Anu is also living with them. It is because some goons are behind Toshu and there's life Kinjal and Pari's lives are at stake. Now, Vanraj has come to New York and the Shahs are back in Anu's life. They have managed to keep Anuj away from Anu all the time. But this time, Anuj will have to stay back, it seems. Read on to know why we think so...

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News and TV News updates. Also Read - Anupamaa: Malti Devi, Barkha, Rakhi Dave and more characters from the show who's return will boost the TRPs

Anupamaa upcoming twist: Toshu steals jewellery, frames Anupamaa

Now, in the new promo of Anupamaa, we have seen that Paritosh (Aashish Mehrotra) will be in jail. He gets arrested for stealing jewellery. The promo also had a flashback sequence wherein we saw Anu (Rupali Ganguly) getting arrested for the theft. In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Toshu promising Anu that he will not make any wrong decisions in his life. However, the theft is going to happen. We know Toshu is in debt. He also apologized to Anu for his mistake in the promo. How does this involve Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) though? Also Read - Ruhi from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Aadhya from Anupamaa: TV characters that turned negative and helped TRPs grow

Anupamaa spoiler: Anuj to stay back seeing his Anu in turmoil?

Anupamaa is going to get arrested for the theft at first. Anuj would not be able to see his Anu in such a state. While he has to leave behind everything and move on with Aadhya and Shruti, he might not be able to leave Anupamaa and go after the theft and arrest. While Anuj assured Anu that Toshu needed guidance, this theft by Toshu would likely be the last straw for Anuj. So, Toshu might be the reason why Anuj can stop from leaving Anu and New York behind. Also Read - Anupamaa, Abhira, Savi and other TV bahus who teach us to be sanskari as well as independent

Watch this video of Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly here:

On the other hand, Anu, might finally, get understand that she has to draw boundaries with the Shahs. How will Vanraj react to all this? Will he blame Anuj again? Will this affect Anu and her relationship with Anuj? Will MaAn decide to get back together? Well, it's a little more complicated than that. Let's wait for the upcoming episodes to roll out.