Anupamaa: Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) is restless and doesn't want to live a single minute without his Anu. While Anu(Rupali Ganguly) has moved on and is right now focusing on surviving in America, her dreamland. In today's episode, we see Shruti's parents will be arriving in America and starting wedding preparations with Anuj. Shruti (Sukriti Kandpal) apologizes to Anuj for the sudden arrival of her parents and makes him feel guilty about it. However, this puts Anuj in a fix and he tries to fight his feelings for Anupamaa. Also Read - Jhanak star Hiba Nawab hopes to topple Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa on the TRP chart

For all the latest Entertainment News related updates, get BollywoodLife on WhatsApp Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa and more TV shows that used third wheel angle as twists and overdozed

On the other hand, Yashdeep (Vaquar Shaikh) is falling for Anu and hasn't yet realized his feelings for . Yashdeep asks Anu if she yes to Anuj's offer of having a stall at his food carnival on pressure. To which she makes him explain that she doesn't want to indulge in any relationship right now. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Anuj drunk-dials Anu after seeing her growing fondness for Yashdeep; will he finally confess his true feelings?

Trending Now

What's happening I have a sensitive heart. Anupama has become selfish, only thinking about work At the same time, Anuj is converting He turns to help her ???#Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/PzmONxuI9y — Anu_pamaa (@Maan_anu3) February 28, 2024

In DKPverse wouldn't this pass for a parallel? Maya's obsession to get #AnujKapadia & Pakhi's obsession to get Tapish. Pakhi has upgraded herself to Maya's level of obsession. She's even ready to sacrifice her daughter just so she could live happily with Tapish? #Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/nNExvOX0hU — ??? ♒ (@MaAn_Muse) February 29, 2024

In Shah's house, Pakhi is gone out of control as she reaches Titu's house to confess her feelings for him. Titu slams her for being a selfish mother as she is ready to give Ishaani to Adhik and marry him. Titu makes it clear to Pakhi that he doesn't like her and tells her to stop dreaming about him. Pakhi leaves in anger and warns him that she will marry only him. While Titu makes a master plan to expose Pakhi and sends their phone recordings to Adhik. Adhik and Titu bond over Dimpy. Now it will be interesting to watch how this case unfolds.