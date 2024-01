Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is getting all the love. The show has recently taken a leap and we see Anupamaa in America. She works at a restaurant as a waitress and has her own YouTube channel with one million followers. However, she soon impresses everyone at the restaurant with her cooking and becomes a chef. Anuj is also there in America with choti Anu who is now Aadhya. He is engaged to his best friend, Shruti. Aadhya hates Anupamaa to the core and gets shocked seeing her in America. She wants to keep Anupamaa away from Anuj so that she is not back in their life. Shruti, who is unaware of the fact that Anupamaa was Anuj's first wife, becomes a fan of her cooking. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj Kapadia's memory loss to turn into boon for Anu, bane for Aadhya and Shruti?

She even invites her home to cook for Aadhya's birthday. Aadhya gets panic attacks as Anupamaa dances at her party. Anuj comes home but fails to see Anupamaa. Talking about the Shahs, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) is the head of the family and is seen behaving like a dictator to Dimpy, Kavya, Bapuji and others. He has kept Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) and Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) away from their kids. He keeps Dimpy away from being a mother to Ansh. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj proposes Shruti, Aadhya wants to shift to another country and more twists we can expect

He also has kept Kavya's daughter at the hostel. Vanraj is aware of the fact that Anupamaa has finally reached America. He does feel she can do nothing but Baa reminds him that Anupamaa has the will power and she can do anything. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Anuj meets with an accident while searching for Anu; will Aadhya blame her mother again?

Trending Now

Vanraj and Toshu plan to ruin Anupamaa's life?

Now, in the upcoming episode, we will see that Vanraj shows he is not affected by Anupamaa being in America but has evil plans for her. Toshu and Kinjal are also in America and they are hiding from her. Toshu has joint hands with his father and is planning to ruin Anupamaa's life in America so that she does not succeed in her life.

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

However, Kinjal is not aware of the reason why they are hiding from Anupamaa. Talking about the leap, Sukirti Kandpal, Aurra Bhatnagar, Trishaan Shah, Dishi Duggal, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot in the show post leap.